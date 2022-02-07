TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

TotalEnergies TTE is set to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 10, before the opening bell. This company delivered an average earnings surprise of 12.9% in the last four reported quarters.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its fourth-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

TotalEnergies continued to strengthen the overall portfolio through acquisitions, tie-ups and monetization of non-core assets. These positive developments are expected to get reflected in fourth-quarter results. Share repurchases during the quarter are likely to have had a positive impact on earnings.



Fourth-quarter production is likely to have benefited from new start-ups and strong hydrocarbon prices, which in turn are expected to have boosted earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is $2.06, which indicates 347.8% growth from the year-ago reported figure.



TotalEnergies expects total fourth-quarter hydrocarbon production in the range of 2.85-2.9 Mboe/d.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here as you will see below.



TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +7.28%.



Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently holds a Zacks Rank of 3.



Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Enbridge Inc. ENB is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 numbers on Feb 22. ENB has an Earnings ESP of +1.22% and is currently a #3 Ranked stock.



Enbridge delivered an average surprise of 7.8% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of ENB implies year-over-year growth of 9.7%.



ProPetro Holding Corp. PUMP is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 numbers on Feb 22. PUMP has an Earnings ESP of +100% and is currently a #2 Ranked stock. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of ProPetro Holding implies year-over-year growth of 232.9%.



Viper Energy Partner LP VNOM is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2021 numbers on Feb 22. VNOM has an Earnings ESP of +14.92% and is currently a #3 Ranked stock.



Viper Energy delivered an average surprise of 103.1% in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Viper Energy Partner implies year-over-year growth of 42.8%.



