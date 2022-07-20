TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

TotalEnergies TTE is set to report second-quarter 2022 earnings on Jul 28, before the opening bell. This company delivered an average earnings surprise of 21.86% in the last four reported quarters.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its second-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

The second-quarter performance of TTE is likely to have benefited from contribution from start-ups and strong oil and gas prices.



TotalEnergies continued to strengthen the overall portfolio through acquisitions and monetization of non-core assets. Share repurchases during the first half of 2022 are likely to have had a positive impact on earnings. However, positive developments are expected to be marginally offset by gradual suspension of TotalEnergies’ operation in Russia.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter earnings per share is $3.46 which indicates 172.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.67%.



Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



