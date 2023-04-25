TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

TotalEnergies TTE is set to report first-quarter 2023 earnings on Apr 27, before the opening bell. This company reported a positive earnings surprise of 1.37% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its first-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

TotalEnergies’ first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from start-ups and low-cost production.



TotalEnergies' first-quarter earnings are also likely to have benefited from acquisitions, the monetization of non-core assets and the expansion of LNG operations. Share repurchases during the first quarter of 2023 are likely to have had a positive impact on earnings.



However, positive developments are expected to have been marginally offset by the gradual suspension of TotalEnergies’ operations in Russia.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TotalEnergies’ first-quarter earnings per share is $2.43, which indicates a 28.5% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is the case here, as you will see below.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of +3.29%.



Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Clearway Energy CWEN is set to release fiscal first-quarter 2023 results on May 4. CWEN has an Earnings ESP of +2.04% and a Zacks Rank #2.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Clearway Energy is $1.84 per share, which indicates growth of 149.3% from the prior-year period.



Marathon Petroleum Corp. MPC is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 2. MPC has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Marathon Petroleum is $20.89 per share, which indicates an increase of 17.4% in the past sixty days.



Cactus, Inc. WHD is set to release first-quarter 2023 results on May 9. WHD has an Earnings ESP of +1.19% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings of Cactus is $2.67 per share, which indicates 45.1% growth from the year-ago period.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

