TotalEnergies (TTE) to Post Q1 Earnings: What to Expect

TotalEnergies TTE is set to report first-quarter 2022 earnings on Apr 28, before the opening bell. This company delivered an average earnings surprise of 18.88% in the last four reported quarters.



Let’s focus on the factors that might have impacted its first-quarter performance.

Factors at Play

First-quarter production is likely to have benefited from new start-ups and strong hydrocarbon prices, which in turn are expected to have boosted TotalEnergies’ earnings.



TotalEnergies continued to strengthen the overall portfolio through acquisitions and monetization of non-core assets. These positive developments are expected to get reflected in first-quarter results. Share repurchases during the quarter are likely to have had a positive impact on earnings.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is $2.79, which indicates 153.6% growth from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TotalEnergies this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here as you will see below.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Price and EPS Surprise

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR price-eps-surprise | TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR Quote

Earnings ESP: The company has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.



Zacks Rank: TotalEnergies currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same sector that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat for the to-be-reported quarter.



Antero Resources AR is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27. AR has an Earnings ESP of +2.70% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Antero Resources is $4.89 per share, which indicates growth of 32.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Devon Energy Corporation DVN is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 2. CLR has an Earnings ESP of +4.57% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The long-term (three to five years) earnings growth of Devon Energy is projected at 51.4%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of Devon Energy is $7.61 per share, which indicates 29% growth from the year-ago quarter.



ConocoPhillips COP is set to release first-quarter 2022 results on May 5. COP has an Earnings ESP of +6.47% and a Zacks Rank #1.



The long-term earnings growth of ConocoPhillips is projected at 19.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings of ConocoPhillips is $13.22 per share, which indicates a 119.9% surge from the prior-year period.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.