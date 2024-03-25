TotalEnergies (TTE) to Gain From LNG Focus & Diverse Assets

TotalEnergies’ TTE diverse assets across the globe, systematic investments, cost-reduction initiatives, expanding portfolio of renewable assets and the start-up of new projects will help in boosting its performance. TTE’s presence in the entire value chain of LNG gives it a competitive advantage against its peers.



However, this stock has to face strong competition from other global integrated oil and gas companies.

Tailwinds

TotalEnergies has the least exposure to the mature North American region among the oil super majors. The company’s upstream assets have lower natural decline rates and longer productive lives, which gives it a significant competitive edge over peers. The company firmly focuses on investing in quality assets in the rest of the world.



TTE strives to be a net-zero carbon emission company by 2050 and has taken the necessary steps to achieve the target. It plans to add more renewable gross capacity in operation. The company expects to invest in the range of $17-$18 billion in 2024, of which $5 billion will be dedicated to Integrated Power.



Management is also working to expand the LNG portfolio globally. The company has strengthened its position in Europe in 2023 with the commissioning of two floating regasification terminals. In addition, the extension of partnership with Oman LNG by 10 years and with Qalhat LNG by 5 years, will further strengthen its global LNG portfolio,



TotalEnergies continues to make strategic acquisitions and agreements with existing operators in high-potential areas, and divest assets that are not in sync with its long-term objectives. In 2023, it acquired $6.4 billion worth of assets and sold assets valued at $7.7 billion.

Headwinds

TTE’s global presence exposes it to competition from national and international oil and gas majors. The company has to compete with ExxonMobil XOM, Shell SHEL and Chevron Corporation CVX to acquire assets and licenses for the exploration and production of oil and natural gas, as well as the sale of manufactured products derived from crude and refined oil.



Long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth for ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron’s is 3%, 4% and 5%, respectively. ExxonMobil, Shell and Chevron currently have dividend yields of 3.4%, 4.1% and 4.2%, respectively.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.