TotalEnergies (TTE) Restarts Tyra Hub After a Redevelopment

TotalEnergies SE TTE announced that after successful completion of a major redevelopment project it resumed production from Tyra Offshore Hub in North Sea in Denmark. Post upgrade, Tyra Hub will be able to produce 5.7 million cubic meters of gas and 22,000 barrels of condensate per day. Strong production volumes from this hub will be able to meet Denmark’s demand for natural gas. Also, it will be able to export natural gas.



After the improvement, TotalEnergies will utilize state-of-the-art digital solutions and technological innovations to produce more efficiently and with 30% lower greenhouse gas emissions than the former facilities at the Tyra hub. The company operates the offshore Tyra field on behalf of Danish Underground Consortium, a partnership between TotalEnergies (43.2%), BlueNord (36.8%) and Nordsøfonden (20%).



TTE has a very strong presence in Denmark and operates more than 80% of oil and 90% of gas produced in the country, with a strong focus on emission reductions as demonstrated by the end of routine flaring on its assets in 2023.

Global Multi-Energy Operation

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. The company continues to expand its operation through organic and inorganic methods. It has been increasing LNG production and the generation of electricity from clean energy sources.



TTE is one of the major global LNG producers with a market share of nearly 12% and a worldwide portfolio of more than 50 million tons per year. This can be attributed to the company’s diverse investments in liquefaction facilities across all continents.



It strives to be a net-zero carbon emission company by 2050 and has taken the necessary steps to achieve the target. Gross installed renewable power generation capacity rose to 22 GW at the end of 2023, up 6 GW year over year. It has a portfolio of gross installed capacity under construction and is in development of 35 GW by 2025, with more than 20 GW already having long-term power purchase agreements.



The company is also working to lower transportation related emission by assisting wider usage of electric vehicle globally. TotalEnergies is present throughout the value chain of electric charging. It continuously invests in charging infrastructure to promote the deployment of electric mobility on a large scale. It is also developing its network with more than 30,000 charging points in the major cities of Europe and Singapore.

Demand for Natural Gas to Rise Globally

Per the International Energy Agency’s report, demand for natural gas in 2024 to improve 2.5% from the year-ago levels. High demand for natural gas from Asia Pacific, North America, Middle East and Europe markets are going to contribute to the rising demand for natural gas. The growing demand will boost the prospects of the oil and gas major like Shell plc SHEL and Chevron Corporation CVX, as both playing a vital role in the supply of LNG worldwide. Both these companies are committed to ensuring that the world has access to a reliable and affordable source of energy as it transitions to a cleaner future.



SHEL and CVX’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is pegged at 4% and 5%, respectively. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SHEL and CVX’s 2024 earnings per share reflects an increase of 0.1% and 3.1%, respectively, in the past 30 days.

Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of TotalEnergies have gained 2.8% compared with the industry’s 6.6% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & A Key Pick

TotalEnergies currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A better-ranked stock from the same space worth considering is MUSA USA MUSA , which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MUSA reported average earnings surprise of 13.63% in the past four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings per share indicates an increase of 6.1% in the past 60 days.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chevron Corporation (CVX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (SHEL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.