TotalEnergies (TTE) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) reported $45.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.5%. EPS of $1.73 for the same period compares to $1.90 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +25.16% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $36.69 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.80, the EPS surprise was -3.89%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Gas Production per day - Total : 5,381.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,389.75 Mcf/D.

: 5,381.00 Mcf/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5,389.75 Mcf/D. Total Refinery Throughput per day : 1489 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1416.49 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1489 thousands of barrels of oil per day compared to the 1416.49 thousands of barrels of oil per day average estimate based on three analysts. Refinery utilization rate : 84% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82.1%.

: 84% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 82.1%. Liquids Production per day - Total : 1555 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1556.03 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 1555 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1556.03 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total : 2,545.00 KBOE/D compared to the 2,548.60 KBOE/D average estimate based on three analysts.

: 2,545.00 KBOE/D compared to the 2,548.60 KBOE/D average estimate based on three analysts. Total Hydrocarbon Production per day-EP Segment : 2,002.00 KBOE/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,029.16 KBOE/D.

: 2,002.00 KBOE/D versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2,029.16 KBOE/D. Liquids Production per day-EP Segment : 1485 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1494.56 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

: 1485 thousands of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1494.56 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Operating Revenues- Exploration & Production : $10.01 billion versus $9.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $10.01 billion versus $9.74 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Marketing & Services : $15.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.16 billion.

: $15.3 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $14.16 billion. Operating Revenues- Integrated Power : $6.58 billion versus $5.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $6.58 billion versus $5.19 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Integrated LNG : $4.66 billion versus $4.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average.

: $4.66 billion versus $4.42 billion estimated by two analysts on average. Operating Revenues- Corporate: $26 million compared to the $72.5 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Here is how TotalEnergies performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of TotalEnergies have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

