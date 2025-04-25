TotalEnergies (TTE) Q1 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.88 per share, indicating a decline of 12.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $45.5 billion, representing a decrease of 19.2% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some TotalEnergies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Liquids and Gas Production per day - Total' will likely reach 2,537.58 KBOE/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,461 KBOE/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Refinery Throughput per day' will reach 1,451.27 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1424 thousands of barrels of oil.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gas Production per day - Total' at 5,516.75 Mcf/D. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5,249 Mcf/D in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Liquids Production per day - Total' to reach 1,523.00 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1482 thousands of barrels of oil.



View all Key Company Metrics for TotalEnergies here>>>



Shares of TotalEnergies have experienced a change of -9.1% in the past month compared to the -4.8% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TTE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.