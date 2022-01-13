TotalEnergies (TTE) Inks Recycling Deal With Plastic Energy

TotalEnergies SE TTE recently announced that it has signed a new agreement with Plastic Energy for the promotion and usage of recycled plastic. Per the deal, Plastic Energy plans to build a second advanced recycling plant in Sevilla, Spain. This plant is expected to become operational by 2025 and will process and convert 33,000 tons of post-consumer end-of-life plastic waste yearly to produce a recycled feedstock called TACOIL. TotalEnergies will convert the TACOIL into virgin-quality polymers, which can be used for food-grade packaging.



TotalEnergies and Plastic Energy signed an agreement in September 2020 to build a plastic waste conversion facility with a capacity of 15,000 tons per year. This facility will become operational by 2023.



Both the companies are concerned about the impact of plastic waste on the environment. Recycling of plastic waste will ensure lesser usage of plastic for landfills and lower the need for energy for the production of new plastics, thereby reducing fossil fuel consumption and curb on greenhouse gas emissions. TotalEnergies, by utilizing a large volume of recycled plastics, will assist in lowering global emissions.

Global Plastic Recycling Market

Per a ReportLinker release, the global plastic recycling market has ample opportunities to expand from the current levels. The firm predicts the global plastic recycling market to expand from $33 billion in 2020 to $47.3 billion by 2026. The United States and China are the primary contributors to the rising global demand for recycled plastic, while European countries are very promising markets for plastic recycling.



TotalEnergies, through its agreement with Plastic Energy, will be benefiting from the increasing recycled plastic demand across the globe. TotalEnergies also entered into a deal with Plastic Energy to use recycled plastic produced in Texas. When all these plastic recycling units start production, 81,000 tons of plastic waste per year will be recycled.

