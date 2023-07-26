TotalEnergies (TTE) Acquires Total Eren, Adds Renewable Assets

TotalEnergies TTE announced that it has completed the takeover of renewable energy company Total Eren by increasing its stake in the latter from 30% to 100%. The agreement was built upon the deal that both companies signed in 2017, which gave TTE the right to acquire Total Eren (formerly EREN RE) after five years.



According to the details of the transaction, Total Eren is valued at an Enterprise Value of €3.8 billion ($4.2 billion) based on an EBITDA multiple negotiated in 2017. The acquisition of 70.8% represents a net investment of around €1.5 billion ($1.66 billion) for TTE.



The contribution from the acquired asset is expected to boost TotalEnergies’ Integrated Power net operating income by nearly €160 million ($177.1 million) and cash flow from operating activities by almost €400 million ($442.7 million) in 2024.

Clean Energy Focus

TotalEnergies, which aims to achieve net zero by 2050, had a gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity of 18 gigawatts (GW) as of Mar 31, 2023. The Total Eren deal and the recently announced deal to buy a 50% stake in Rönesans Enerji to develop renewable projects in Turkey will help TTE expand its renewable portfolio.



Globally, Total Eren operates 3.5 GW of renewable energy capacity and boasts solar, wind, hydroelectric and storage project pipelines of over 10 GW in 30 countries. To build its integrated power strategy, TTE will leverage Total Eren's 2 GW of operational assets in merchant countries like Portugal, Australia, Greece and Brazil. This acquisition is most likely to boost TTE’s renewable asset portfolio.



TotalEnergies has a portfolio of gross renewable capacity under construction and is on track to develop 35 GW by 2025, with more than 20 GW already having long-term power purchase agreements. The company is gradually building a portfolio of low-carbon businesses that could account for 15-20% of sales by 2040.

Price Performance

Over the past year, shares of TTE have increased by 18.7% compared with the industry’s growth of 8.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

TotalEnergies currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks in the same sector are Murphy USA Inc. MUSA, TC Energy Corp. TRP and Kinetik Holdings Inc. KNTK, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Murphy’s 2023 earnings per share has moved north by 7.5% in the past 60 days. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.56%.



TC Energy’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is pegged at 4%. The stock boasts a four-quarter average earnings surprise of 2.06%.



Kinetik’s long-term earnings growth rate is pegged at 13.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 sales indicates an increase of 8.5% over 2022’s reported figure.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TC Energy Corporation (TRP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.