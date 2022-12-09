Totalenergies to write down Novatek stake - statement

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

December 09, 2022 — 03:24 am EST

Written by Tassilo Hummel for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Totalenergies TTEF.PA said on Friday it would withdraw its members from Novatek's board and write down its stake in the Russian company valued at $3.7 billion.

TotalEnergies has been facing criticism for its business links with Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. It holds 19.4% in Novatek NVTK.MM.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((tassilo.hummel@thomsonreuters.com ; Twitter handle: @tassilo_hummel;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.