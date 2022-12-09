Totalenergies to write down Novatek stake - statement

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Totalenergies TTEF.PA said on Friday it would withdraw its members from Novatek's board and write down its stake in the Russian company valued at $3.7 billion.

TotalEnergies has been facing criticism for its business links with Russia after the country invaded Ukraine. It holds 19.4% in Novatek NVTK.MM.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

