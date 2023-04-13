US Markets
TotalEnergies to weigh bid for oil explorer Neptune - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

April 13, 2023 — 10:02 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

Adds background on talks with Eni, details on Neptune

April 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA is considering a bid for private-equity backed gas and oil producer Neptune Energy Group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The French company is among the suitors that have held early-stage talks with Neptune, which could be valued at over $5 billion, the report added.

Total and Neptune did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

In November, Reuters reported that Italy-based Eni ENI.MI was in preliminary talks to buy Neptune for around $5 billion to $6 billion.

The company is owned by China Investment Corporation (CIC), the Carlyle Group CG.O and CVC Capital Partners.

Last year, Neptune was working on being "IPO ready" but the then financial markets conditions had made it difficult to launch one, Neptune CEO Pete Jones had said.

