TotalEnergies to weigh bid for oil explorer Neptune - Bloomberg News

April 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA is said to be considering a bid for oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The French company is among suitors that have held early-stage talks with Neptune, which could be valued at over $5 billion, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Total and Neptune did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Radhika.Anilkumar@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.