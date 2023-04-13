TotalEnergies to weigh bid for oil explorer Neptune - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

April 13, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Radhika Anilkumar for Reuters ->

April 13 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies SE TTEF.PA is said to be considering a bid for oil and gas explorer Neptune Energy Group, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

The French company is among suitors that have held early-stage talks with Neptune, which could be valued at over $5 billion, the report added citing people familiar with the matter.

Total and Neptune did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

