TotalEnergies to supply LNG for South Korea's Hanwha Energy

May 24 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has signed a long-term sale contract with South Korea's Hanwha Energy Corporation 000880.KS for the supply of 600,000 metric tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) per year over 15 years, the French energy group said on Tuesday.

The LNG will be sourced from TotalEnergies' global portfolio, before supplying Hanwha and HDC's greenfield 1-gigawatt power plant under construction, starting 2024.

(Reporting by Juliette Portala; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

