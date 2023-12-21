News & Insights

TotalEnergies to sell Seagreen stake to Thailand's PPTEP for $661 mln

December 21, 2023 — 12:41 pm EST

Dec 21 (Reuters) - French oil and gas company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it would sell a 25.5% stake in the Seagreen offshore wind farm to Thailand's PPTEP for 522 million pounds ($661.4 million).

Seagreen is the world's deepest fixed wind farm, with a 1,075 MW total capacity.

($1 = 0.7892 pounds)

