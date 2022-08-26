TotalEnergies to sell Russian Terneftegaz stake

PARIS, Aug 26 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, which is facing criticism over its various business ties with Russia, on Friday said it would sell its stake in Terneftegaz, a joint venture with Novatek.

"On August 26, 2022, TotalEnergies and Novatek signed the final sale and purchase agreement of TotalEnergies’ 49% interest in Terneftegaz. Closing is expected in September 2022, subject to customary conditions," the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel Editing by GV De Clercq)

