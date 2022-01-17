World Markets

TotalEnergies to sell its interest in Block 14 in Angola

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

TotalEnergies said it had signed a deal to sell, jointly with Inpex, its interest in Angola Block 14 BV to Angolan Company Somoil.

Angola Block 14 B.V, which is owned by TotalEnergies Holdings International B.V with a 50.01% stake and Inpex Angola Block 14 Ltd with a 49.99% stake, holds a 20% interest in block 14 in Angola and a 10% interest in block 14K.

Net production from Angola Block 14 B.V. was 9,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2021, added TotalEnergies.

“By divesting this interest in mature fields, TotalEnergies is implementing its strategy to highgrade its oil portfolio, focusing on assets with low costs and low emissions" said Henri-Max Ndong-Nzue, Senior Vice President Africa of TotalEnergies Exploration & Production.

