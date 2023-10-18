TotalEnergies to maintain cap on French fuel prices through 2024 - Le Maire

Adds details, context

PARIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will maintain a 1.99 euros per litre cap on French fuel prices throughout 2024 as part of the fight against the high cost of living, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

"TotalEnergies took this commitment. I welcome this decision," Le Maire told RTL radio.

In September, TotalEnergies had said that a 1.99 euro per litre cap on fuel prices, which was originally due to expire at the end of 2023, would be extended at all its petrol stations in France beyond Dec.31 and remain in place "as long as prices remain high".

But on Oct.6, TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne told French news website ActuLyon that the French oil giant could end the price caps if the state slapped the oil giant with new taxes.

