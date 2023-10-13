TotalEnergies to invest $99 bln in Brazil energy projects, says minister

SAO PAULO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Brazil's Mines and Energy minister said on Friday that TotalEnergies TTEF.PA has pledged to invest 500 billion reais ($98.8 billion) in energy projects in the South American country in the coming years.

Alexandre Silveira told reporters in Paris, after meeting with executives of the company, that the investments would be made in oilfields in which the France-based giant owns stakes, as well as in oil research and exploration, solar and offshore wind power.

TotalEnergies is currently Brazil's third-largest oil producer, with an average output ot 138,000 barrels of oil per day. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

($1 = 5.0598 reais)

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.