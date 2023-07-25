News & Insights

TotalEnergies to buy full control of renewables company Total Eren

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 25, 2023 — 02:11 am EDT

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, July 25 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Tuesday that it would take full control of renewable energy company Total Eren, increasing its stake from 30% in the company to full ownership.

TotalEnergies said that as part of the transaction, Total Eren would be valued on an enterprise value basis at 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion), and that the acquisition of a further 70.8% in Total Eren represented a net investment of around 1.5 billion euros for TotalEnergies.

($1 = 0.9030 euros)

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.