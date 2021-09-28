TotalEnergies to buy back shares and boost renewables investment

Adds quotes, details

PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA plans to buy back $1.5 billion of its shares in the fourth quarter and to boost its investment in renewable energy with the help of high oil prices, the French energy major said on Tuesday.

"TotalEnergies is confident in its ability to combine energy transition and shareholder return, thus creating long-term shareholder value," the Paris-based group said.

TotalEnergies said its oil production would peak during this decade before declining, after forecasting on Monday that global oil demand was set to plateau before 2030.

It said that during 2022-2026 exploration and production activities would generate more than $5 billion in net cash flow per year if oil was $50 a barrel, with an additional $3.2 billion for additional $10 in the oil price.

TotalEnergies said it aimed to be one of the world's top five renewable power producers, with 35 gigawatts (GW) of capacity by 2025 and more than 10 GW in operation by the end of 2021. Capacity was expected to grow 6 GW a year from 2022 to 2025, it said.

"The company plans to develop a significant integrated position in deregulated markets while growing production in regulated markets," it said.

It said the company was targeting more than 50 terawatt hours (TWh) of net production by 2025, generating $3.5 billion in earnings before interest, tax, debt and amortisation (EBITDA).

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

