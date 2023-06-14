News & Insights

TotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 14, 2023 — 02:53 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will buy a 17.5% stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade NEXT.O for $219 million, the French group said on Wednesday, as part of a broader deal to enable the Texas company's Rio Grande LNG export project to proceed.

NextDecade added that it had entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies to facilitate the final investment decision (FID) for the Rio Grande LNG project (RGLNG).

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Curtis Williams and Scott DiSavino Editing by David Goodman )

