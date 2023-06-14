TotalEnergies to buy $219 mln stake in LNG developer NextDecade

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA will buy a 17.5% stake in U.S. liquefied natural gas developer NextDecade NEXT.O for $219 million, the French group said on Wednesday, as part of a broader deal to enable the Texas company's Rio Grande LNG export project to proceed.

NextDecade added that it had entered into framework agreements with Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) and TotalEnergies to facilitate the final investment decision (FID) for the Rio Grande LNG project (RGLNG).

