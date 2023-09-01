News & Insights

TotalEnergies to begin Texas CDU restart by Monday -sources

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE

HOUSTON, Sept 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA plans to begin restarting by Monday the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, people familiar with plant operations said.

The 150,000-bpd ACU-1 CDU was shut on Aug. 23 by a malfunction, the sources said on Friday.

ACU-1 does the initial breakdown of crude oil at atmospheric pressure, producing feedstocks for all other production units at the refinery.

A company spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

Along with ACU-1, TotalEnergies will restart the 60,000-bpd vacuum distillation unit-2, which refines residual crude oil from ACU-1 at vacuum pressure, increasing the yield in motor fuel feedstocks.

After ACU-1 and VDU-2 restart, the 60,000-bpd coker will restart. The coker is the last step in refining crude oil. It converts residual crude from the distillation units into either motor fuel feedstocks or petroleum coke, which can be a substitute for coal.

The refinery's 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU was also shut on Aug. 23 but for planned work as part of a two-month multi-unit overhaul that includes the 76,000-bpd gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker-2, and 5,000-bpd alkylation unit, the sources said.

