TotalEnergies to apply 10 cent per litre discount at its French petrol stations - CEO

PARIS, March 16 (Reuters) - Patrick Pouyanne, the CEO of oil giant TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Twitter that the company will apply a 10 cent per litre discount at all its petrol stations in France from April 1.

The measure comes as the government unveiled new measures to help mitigate the impact of sanctions against Russia on the French economy.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by GV De Clercq)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.