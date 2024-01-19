TotalEnergies Texas refinery water supply may return on Friday -sources

(Adds steps needed for restart, background)

By Erwin Seba

HOUSTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Water supply may return on Friday to TotalEnergies 238,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery, said people familiar with plant operations.

The refinery was shut early on Tuesday by a plantwide power outage, the sources said. Power was restored by Thursday.

Once water supply is restored, the refinery can begin producing steam, needed in the crude oil refining process, the sources said.

The refinery could restart by Jan. 26, if the water supply returns on Friday and steam supply can be brought to required levels, according to the sources.

TotalEnergies told the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality it planned to complete the refinery’s return to operation after the power outage by Jan. 26.

The refinery lost power as temperatures along the Texas Gulf Coast fell below 20 degrees Fahrenheit (-6.7 degrees Celsius).

The refinery has struggled to return to full production since completing a three-month overhaul of the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker in late November.

