News & Insights

US Markets

TotalEnergies Texas refinery completes reformer restart -sources

Credit: REUTERS/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

August 09, 2023 — 09:05 pm EDT

Written by Erwin Seba for Reuters ->

Adds company declined to comment

HOUSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA completed restarting the reformer at its 238,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, people familiar with plant operations said.

The 35,000-bpd continuous catalytic reformer was shut on Aug. 3 to repair a leak, the sources said.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Tricia Fuller declined to comment.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.