TotalEnergies Texas refinery completes reformer restart -sources

Adds company declined to comment

HOUSTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA completed restarting the reformer at its 238,000-barrel-per-day Port Arthur, Texas, refinery on Wednesday, people familiar with plant operations said.

The 35,000-bpd continuous catalytic reformer was shut on Aug. 3 to repair a leak, the sources said.

TotalEnergies spokesperson Tricia Fuller declined to comment.

(Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Mark Porter)

((erwin.seba@thomsonreuters.com; +1 832 746 4269; Reuters Messaging: erwin.seba.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.