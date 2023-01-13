TotalEnergies starts up Deutsche Ostsee LNG terminal

January 13, 2023 — 02:11 am EST

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Friday the start-up of the Deutsche Ostsee LNG import terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG), which the company said would make it one of Germany's main suppliers of the fuel.

"We are pleased to support this project, which will allow Germany and Europe to further secure gas supply," said Stéphane Michel, President Gas, Renewables & Power at TotalEnergies.

