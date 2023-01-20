TotalEnergies starts gas production at Oman site, signs Oman LNG deal

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Friday the start of gas production from onshore Block 10 in Oman and a deal with Oman LNG to buy 800,000 metric tons of LNG (liquefied natural gas) per year over a period of 10 years starting in 2025.

