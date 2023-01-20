TotalEnergies starts gas production at Oman site, signs Oman LNG deal

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

January 20, 2023 — 05:17 am EST

Written by Sudip Kar-Gupta for Reuters ->

PARIS, Jan 20 (Reuters) - French company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Friday the start of gas production from onshore Block 10 in Oman and a deal with Oman LNG to buy 800,000 metric tons of LNG (liquefied natural gas) per year over a period of 10 years starting in 2025.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.