TotalEnergies’ staff return to Iraq after project dispute, sources say

Adds no comment, detail, background

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Foreign staff at French oil major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA have returned to Iraq after disputes with Baghdad over a $27 billion cluster of major energy projects prompted their exit, two sources told Reuters on Friday.

The return of TotalEnergies' staff shows that their exit is simply a negotiating tactic, member of the Iraqi parliament Mustafa Jabbar Sanad wrote in a Twitter post on Friday.

Jabbar wrote on Jan. 30 that TotalEnergies had asked its foreign staff to leave Iraq to obstruct negotiations over the energy project.

TotalEnergies declined to comment.

The company and Baghdad are taking further time to hammer out key sticking points in the long-delayed energy deal, signed in 2021 for TotalEnergies to build four oil, gas and renewables projects with an initial investment of $10 billion in southern Iraq over 25 years.

The deal has experienced several setbacks amid disputes between Iraqi politicians over its terms, sources told Reuters early last year.

TotalEnergies had asked its foreign staff to leave the country and local employees to work from home, sources confirmed this week, as it struggles to resolve differences with Baghdad.

Foreign staff have now returned and everything is back to normal, according to two oil ministry sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

(Reporting by Aref Mohammed in Basra and Rowena Edwards in London; Additional reporting by America Hernandez in London; Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((Rowena.Edwards@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.