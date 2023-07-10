TotalEnergies, SOCAR start production at Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan

July 10 (Reuters) - France-based oil and gas company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) announced on Monday the start of production for the first phase of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea.

Located approximately 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Baku, the site boasts a production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a condensate per day, TotalEnergies said in a statement, adding that gas from this field will be sold on Azerbaijan domestic market.

The gas project is a 50-50 partnership between both companies and is operated by JOCAP, the joint operating company of Absheron petroleum, TotalEnergies said.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, Editing by Louise Heavens)

