News & Insights

TotalEnergies, SOCAR start production at Absheron gas field in Azerbaijan

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

July 10, 2023 — 02:48 am EDT

Written by Dina Kartit for Reuters ->

July 10 (Reuters) - France-based oil and gas company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA and State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) announced on Monday the start of production for the first phase of the Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea.

Located approximately 100 km (62 miles) southeast of Baku, the site boasts a production capacity of 4 million cubic meters of gas per day and 12,000 barrels a condensate per day, TotalEnergies said in a statement, adding that gas from this field will be sold on Azerbaijan domestic market.

The gas project is a 50-50 partnership between both companies and is operated by JOCAP, the joint operating company of Absheron petroleum, TotalEnergies said.

(Reporting by Dina Kartit, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Dina.Kartit@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.