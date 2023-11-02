News & Insights

Markets
TTE

TotalEnergies Signs With Oman LNG To Extend Its Partnership

November 02, 2023 — 04:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - TotalEnergies (TTE) Thursday announced the signing of an amendment agreement with its joint venture Oman liquefied natural gas to extend its interest by 10 years. Further, the agreement will extend its interest in the Qalhat LNG project by five years. TotalEnergies holds a 5.54 percent stake in Oman LNG, which is majority-owned by the Government of the Sultanate of Oman.

The Oman LNG liquefaction complex comprises two liquefaction trains, each with a capacity of 3.8 million metric tons of LNG per year. The Qalhat LNG project has one 3.8 Mtpa train and the site's total production is 11.4 Mtpa.

TotalEnergies said the parties have agreed to finance investments to reduce the plant's GHG emissions during this extension.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TTE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.