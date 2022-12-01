TotalEnergies sells interest in Kazakhstan's Dunga oil field

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its interest in the Dunga Oil field to Kazakh company, Oriental Sunrise Corp Ltd, for $330 million while strengthening its presence in renewable energy in the country.

Total E&P Dunga GmbH holds a 60% operating interest in the onshore Dunga oil field in Kazakhstan, representing a net production of approximately 7,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, the statement said.

In addition to its two solar power plants in operation (with a capacity of 128 MW) in Kazakhstan, Total signed an agreement to develop the Mirny project, the largest wind energy project ever initiated in Kazakhstan with a total 1 GW of installed capacity.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

