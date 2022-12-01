US Markets

TotalEnergies sells interest in Kazakhstan's Dunga oil field

Credit: REUTERS/CHARLES PLATIAU

December 01, 2022 — 02:30 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - TotalEnergies TTEF.PA said on Thursday it had agreed to sell its interest in the Dunga Oil field to Kazakh company, Oriental Sunrise Corp Ltd, for $330 million while strengthening its presence in renewable energy in the country.

Total E&P Dunga GmbH holds a 60% operating interest in the onshore Dunga oil field in Kazakhstan, representing a net production of approximately 7,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2022, the statement said.

In addition to its two solar power plants in operation (with a capacity of 128 MW) in Kazakhstan, Total signed an agreement to develop the Mirny project, the largest wind energy project ever initiated in Kazakhstan with a total 1 GW of installed capacity.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

((dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.