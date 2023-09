PARIS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - French energy company TotalEnergies TTEF.PA announced on Thursday the finalisation of the sale of a 40% stake in Block 20 in the Kwanza Basin in Angola, to Petronas, and said the transaction was completed for $400 million.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta. Editing by Jane Merriman)

