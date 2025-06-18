TotalEnergies Secures 1GW Offshore Wind Concession in Germany

TotalEnergies SE TTE announced that it has been awarded the N-9.4 offshore concession by the Federal Network Agency. TTE is a shareholder of North Sea OFW One GmbH.



The primary benefit of offshore wind concessions is that they facilitate more clean energy generation with fewer turbines because of the higher wind speed and constancy over the ocean. Since they’re located far away from populated areas and make use of large ocean areas, they are able to reduce the visual and aural effects and free up valuable onshore land.

Details of the News

The N-9.4 concession, which is situated in the North Sea, about 93 miles (150 kilometers) northwest of the German island of Heligoland, is around 54.4 square miles (141 square kilometers) in size and will allow for the construction of 1 gigawatt (GW) of offshore wind power. The concession is offered for a 25-year term that can be extended to 35 years.



The N-9.1 and N-9.2 sites, which are jointly held by RWE and TotalEnergies, are extremely close to this N-9.4 concession. TotalEnergies plans to give priority to the development of this cluster and use synergies to minimize construction and operating costs for the benefit of its customers.



Offshore Wind One GmbH will donate nearly $20.7 million (€18 million) to the German federal government in 2026 as part of this prize. The money will be used to support ecologically responsible fishing methods and marine conservation. Additionally, the electrical transmission system operator in charge of connecting the facility will receive an annual payment of about $9.3 million (€8.1 million) for 20 years, beginning with the site's commissioning.



Additionally, TotalEnergies has initiated a strategic review of the various concessions obtained since 2023 in light of the longer delays in the connection timelines announced by the German transmission system operators. The goal of this review is to engage in dialogue with the German authorities in order to examine the conditions of any potential development.

TotalEnergies Places a High Priority on Clean Energy

To reach the net zero target by 2050, TTE is developing a world-class, cost-competitive portfolio that combines flexible assets like combined-cycle gas turbines and storage with renewable energy sources like solar, onshore and offshore wind. The idea is to provide clean, reliable electricity to its customers. TotalEnergies’ portfolio in offshore wind has a total capacity of 23 GW, with most farms bottom-fixed.



As of the end of March 2025, TotalEnergies’ gross renewable electricity generation installed capacity was 28 GW. With further growth, the company plans to produce 35 GW of power by the end of 2025 and more than 100 terawatt-hours of net electricity by 2030.

Clean Energy: A Priority for Other Companies

According to a Global Wind Energy Council report, a total of 56.3 GW of offshore wind capacity was awarded worldwide last year. The report also expects offshore wind to rise from 16 GW in 2025 to 34 GW in 2030.



Some other companies like BP plc BP, Equinor ASA EQNR and Chevron CVX are also focused on offshore wind projects.



BP is actively involved in it, particularly through a joint venture with JERA called JERA Nex bp, which aims to be a top-tier global offshore wind developer. The joint venture will have a development pipeline with an estimated total generating capacity of 13 GW.



BP’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 6.59%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%.



Equinor is focusing on offshore wind as part of its energy transition strategy. EQNR is also a leader in floating wind technology, which allows for development in deeper waters where fixed-bottom turbines are not feasible. Equinor aims to install 12-16 GW of renewable capacity by 2030, with offshore wind as a key driver for achieving this goal.



EQNR’s long-term earnings growth rate is 12.13%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.5%.



Chevron has made a notable move into offshore wind by investing in the development of turbine technology with Moreld and Ocergy. Chevron's investment, through its Chevron Technology Ventures, is aimed at commercializing OCG-Wind, a floating offshore wind turbine technology, and the OCG-Data environmental monitoring buoy.



CVX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.29%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 sales indicates a year-over-year decrease of 6.2%.

TTE Stock’s Price Performance

In the past six months, shares of TotalEnergies have risen 17.8% compared with the industry’s 14.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TTE’s Zacks Rank

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





