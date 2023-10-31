TotalEnergies SE (TTFNF) Price Target Increased by 6.11% to 74.62

The average one-year price target for TotalEnergies SE (OTC:TTFNF) has been revised to 74.62 / share. This is an increase of 6.11% from the prior estimate of 70.33 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 35.12 to a high of 109.53 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.61% from the latest reported closing price of 65.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 760 funds or institutions reporting positions in TotalEnergies SE. This is a decrease of 16 owner(s) or 2.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TTFNF is 1.20%, a decrease of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.40% to 492,427K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30,259K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,044K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTFNF by 9.03% over the last quarter.

GSIHX - Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund Shares holds 25,699K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,179K shares, representing an increase of 9.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTFNF by 3.63% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 19,693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,275K shares, representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TTFNF by 0.06% over the last quarter.

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 19,465K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,136K shares, representing an increase of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTFNF by 4.47% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 17,935K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,456K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TTFNF by 4.21% over the last quarter.

