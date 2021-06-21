TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 22, 2021

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 22, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.58 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.42, the dividend yield is 1.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTE was $46.42, representing a -7.92% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.41 and a 62.02% increase over the 52 week low of $28.65.

TTE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and PetroChina Company Limited (PTR). TTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.69. Zacks Investment Research reports TTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 205.73%, compared to an industry average of 12.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TTE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Energy ETF (TTE)

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (TTE)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (TTE)

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (TTE)

iShares, Inc. (TTE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FILL with an increase of 20.09% over the last 100 days. IXC has the highest percent weighting of TTE at 6.35%.

