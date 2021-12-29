TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.551 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.22, the dividend yield is 4.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TTE was $51.22, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.57 and a 27% increase over the 52 week low of $40.33.

TTE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). TTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05. Zacks Investment Research reports TTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 361.12%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tte Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TTE as a top-10 holding:

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)

iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)

iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL)

Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FILL with an increase of 13.19% over the last 100 days. IXC has the highest percent weighting of TTE at 6.43%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.