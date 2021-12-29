TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

TotalEnergies SE (TTE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.551 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 25, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TTE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.18% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.22, the dividend yield is 4.3%.
The previous trading day's last sale of TTE was $51.22, representing a -2.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $52.57 and a 27% increase over the 52 week low of $40.33.
TTE is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) and Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDS.A). TTE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.05. Zacks Investment Research reports TTE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 361.12%, compared to an industry average of 11.7%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tte Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
Interested in gaining exposure to TTE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have TTE as a top-10 holding:
- iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)
- Franklin FTSE France ETF (FLFR)
- iShares MSCI France Index Fund (EWQ)
- iShares MSCI Global Energy Producers Fund (FILL)
- Fidelity International High Dividend ETF (FIDI).
The top-performing ETF of this group is FILL with an increase of 13.19% over the last 100 days. IXC has the highest percent weighting of TTE at 6.43%.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryTTE
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- Ford Motor Company (F) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 22, 2021
- Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2021