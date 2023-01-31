TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $62.04, moving -0.82% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.46% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 6.63%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 0.76% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 1.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.93, up 14.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.41% lower within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.89. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.3.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.57 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.81 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.