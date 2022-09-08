TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $49.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 4.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.79%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.87, up 119.89% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.83 per share and revenue of $243.49 billion, which would represent changes of +107.04% and +21.25%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.58 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.62.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.46. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.44 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

