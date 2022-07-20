TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.21, moving -1.14% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 4.53% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.25% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.46, up 172.44% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.01 per share and revenue of $232.92 billion. These totals would mark changes of +94.76% and +15.99%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.09% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.91. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.93, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.59 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, which puts it in the top 2% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

