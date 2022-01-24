TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $55.41, moving -0.4% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.29%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 8.91% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 9% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 5.39% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.95, up 323.91% from the prior-year quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.09% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.68. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.25.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

