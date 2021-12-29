TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $50.97, moving -0.49% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 11.37% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 2.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.32%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.02, up 339.13% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $200.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +360.84% and +42.33%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.47% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.77. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.74.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.13 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.