TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Moves -1.65%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $60.95, marking a -1.65% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.85%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 10.91%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.72% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.85% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.83 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.76%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.61 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.71% and -37.61%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.81% lower within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.34. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.74, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.72 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.