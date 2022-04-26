TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Moves -1.37%: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $47.61, moving -1.37% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.91% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 6.31% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $2.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 153.64%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.60 per share and revenue of $209.66 billion. These totals would mark changes of +58.68% and +4.4%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 20.93% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.55. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.52.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.71. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.01 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow TTE in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.