TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Moves -0.4%: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $51.85 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.91% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.13% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $4.27 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 142.61%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.66 per share and revenue of $245.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +119.46% and +22.03%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.27% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 5.63, which means TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.45. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 2, which puts it in the top 1% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



