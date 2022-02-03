TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $57.21, moving -0.14% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.44%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 11.48% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 13.77% and outpacing the S&P 500's loss of 3.72% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.06, up 347.83% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.17% higher within the past month. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.6. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.48, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.42 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

