TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $55.75, marking a -0.05% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.38% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 2.65% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 3.39% and outpaced the S&P 500's loss of 6.69% in that time.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $3.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 140.94%.

TTE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.81 per share and revenue of $218.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +76.8% and +9.01%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.11% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.72 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.73.

Investors should also note that TTE has a PEG ratio of 0.71 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.71 at yesterday's closing price.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

