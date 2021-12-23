TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $51.08 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.71% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.62%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.38% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 0.1%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $2.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 339.13%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $200.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +360.84% and +42.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.47% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 29.32.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

