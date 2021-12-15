TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed at $50.09 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.64% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.71% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.83% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR to post earnings of $1.85 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 302.17%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $200.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +360.84% and +42.33%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.47% higher. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.38, so we one might conclude that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that TTE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.36. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.3 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 7 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.