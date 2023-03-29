TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) closed the most recent trading day at $58.16, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 6.54% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.02%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.74, down 19.41% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.44 per share and revenue of $172.39 billion, which would represent changes of -17.93% and -37.61%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.1% lower. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.06 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.55.

Meanwhile, TTE's PEG ratio is currently 0.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. TTE's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

